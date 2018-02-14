Support the news

President Trump Weighs In On Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Porter05:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 14, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Donald Trump, joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, speaks to media during a meeting with bipartisan members of Congress about infrastructure in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Donald Trump, joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, speaks to media during a meeting with bipartisan members of Congress about infrastructure in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Trump is weighing in on domestic violence allegations Wednesday. The controversy around former Trump staff secretary Rob Porter is front and center, and the House Oversight Committee is now investigating how the White House has handled the case.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for the latest.

This segment aired on February 14, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news