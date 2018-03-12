Here & Now
Support the news
DeVos Draws Criticism; Trump Navigates Potential North Korea Meeting06:02Play
President Trump has announced Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as chair of his school safety commission. DeVos herself stirred controversy over the weekend for a contentious interview on "60 Minutes," where she defended her school policies.
Meanwhile, the president considers an unprecedented meeting with North Korea's leader, but the possibility of a deal between the two countries has narrowed.
NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) speaks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about the latest on these stories and more.
This segment aired on March 12, 2018.
Related:
- Trump's Plan To Secure Schools Calls For Arming Teachers, Improving Background Checks
- Washington Post: Advocates say Sessions’s decision to toss rule on asylum hearings endangers thousands
- CBS News: Betsy DeVos on guns, school choice and why people don't like her
- Week In Politics: Trump Agrees To Meet North Korean Leader; Tariffs Prompt Backlash
+Join the discussion
Support the news