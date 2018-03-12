President Trump has announced Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as chair of his school safety commission. DeVos herself stirred controversy over the weekend for a contentious interview on "60 Minutes," where she defended her school policies.

Meanwhile, the president considers an unprecedented meeting with North Korea's leader, but the possibility of a deal between the two countries has narrowed.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) speaks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about the latest on these stories and more.