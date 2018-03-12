A 23-year-old American man stumbled into a Chicago emergency room in January with a gunshot wound from Syria. Caleb Stevens had been fighting ISIS alongside Kurdish militants. The Chicago Tribune confirmed his story and now he is home recovering in Michigan.

As he was working his way through the United States Military Academy, Stevens was "watching the world fall apart for people in Syria."

"It registered as something I saw as a tragedy and something that I would be interested in working on," Stevens tells Here & Now's Robin Young. "But it was years later that I actually saw, 'Hey, I could do something about this.' "

Interview Highlights

On his condition

"I'm doing well. Yeah, I can't complain. I'm just waiting for a skin graft surgery, but I feel really fortunate to be back in the U.S. and fortunate to be alive. A lot of my friends haven't been as fortunate."

On how he got to this point, and when this started

"You know, those are questions I ask myself also, but the way I've thought about it, I was searching for a way to address the world's problems in a way that felt real and meaningful and important to me."

On a formative experience in grade school, when he learned about the group World Vision and philanthropy for children overseas

"I think it was a moment of feeling called to do something. That I've enjoyed enough comfort and safety and privilege, that I feel like it's important to kind of give back."

On getting in touch with the YPG, a mainly-Kurdish militia part of the Syrian Democratic Forces

"They ask a lot about your mental state. They're basically trying to make sure that people aren't coming to Rojava to escape something at home. They've had a lot of violent people coming just to fight."

On everyday life in the YPG

"I was in a unit of other Westerners. We had a Western commander, and then, eventually during my time there, I was leading half of the unit. Sometimes our days were training, studying Kurdish, talking. There were a lot of militant anarchists. There were some people who were there specifically because of their feminist beliefs. So, yeah, sort of people coming from all angles."

(Courtesy Caleb Stevens)

On the Kurdish people

"I had the feeling that, here's a group of people who have been kind of struggling under the the most adverse set of circumstances, and yet hold themselves to an extremely high standard. And they're working to create something more beautiful and more just than other areas in the region. I had the sense that I had a lot to learn from people in the YPG."

On being engaged in combat

"I don't know, it's kind of hard to describe it. I don't know exactly what to say except that I think there's absolutely nothing special about combat. I think our culture romanticizes it and has this idea that somehow if you go to war, you're going to turn into an adult. I think it's messed up and I think it's factually not true. I think fighting is scary and potentially traumatic. People can have a lot of fun doing it, also, but I think we need to get over our obsession with violence.

"I think it's complicated, and I'm not sure exactly where I land. I don't think violence is ever the first answer. I went to Rojava because I wanted to participate in this revolution, and the capacity that they were asking for foreigners to participate was as soldiers. So my foremost motivation wasn't to go to war, but seeing kind of what ISIS was doing and seeing what the YPG was trying to do, I had the sense that, 'Hey, here's a cause that's worth fighting for. It's worth descending into the darkness that is violence.'

"Even when you believe in the cause, a lot of what you end up seeing is senseless and disturbing. I really think like this world doesn't need more trigger-happy soldiers. It needs more reluctant soldiers who want war to happen as carefully as possible."