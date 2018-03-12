Here & Now
Support the news
Goldman Sachs' David Solomon In Line To Become Next CEO03:46Play
Goldman Sachs has named David Solomon its new president and sole chief operating officer, paving the way for him to succeed Lloyd Blankfein as CEO, who announced last week that he's stepping down as soon as the end of this year.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment aired on March 12, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news