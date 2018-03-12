Here & Now
An average of 57 people move to Seattle each day. But the city only builds 18 new places each day for them to live. The result: a housing shortage with rising rents and urban sprawl. The Seattle area needs more housing. But there's not enough construction workers to build all the houses needed. Meanwhile, ex-prisoners have a hard time finding work and a place to live.
One woman and her company found a way to tackle all these problems at the same time. KUOW's Joshua McNichols (@joshuamcnichols) reports.
This segment aired on March 12, 2018.
