How Chicago Tribune Reporters Retraced The Steps Of Michigan Man Shot In Syria11:02
March 13, 2018
Caleb Stevens (fourth from left) in Raqqa with other politically motivated members of his unit. (Courtesy Caleb Stevens)MoreCloseclosemore
On Monday, Here & Now's Robin Young spoke with a young man named Caleb Stevens who walked into a Chicago hospital in January with a bullet wound from Syria.

Now, we speak with the Chicago Tribune reporters, Rosemary Sobol (@RosemarySobol1) and Patrick M. O'Connell (@pmocwriter) — who first heard about Stevens on a police scanner — about how they were able to corroborate his story of fighting with a Kurdish militia group.

Caleb Stevens (right) in Raqqa with Mehmed, a Kurdish friend who was also fighting there. The picture was taken just after the ISIS forces in the city surrendered. (Courtesy Caleb Stevens)
This segment aired on March 13, 2018.

