Support the news

St. Louis Prepares To Lose Another Corporate Headquarters05:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 13, 2018Updated Mar 13, 2018 12:00 PM
TwitterfacebookEmail
This July 21, 2011, file photo shows a building on the Express Scripts campus in Berkeley, Mo. (Jeff Roberson, File/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This July 21, 2011, file photo shows a building on the Express Scripts campus in Berkeley, Mo. (Jeff Roberson, File/AP)

The health care company Cigna announced that it's acquiring St. Louis County-based Express Scripts last week, which means that the Express Scripts corporate headquarters may be the latest to leave St. Louis.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Julianne Niemann, executive vice president at Smith Moore, a financial firm in St. Louis, about what it means for the city.

This segment aired on March 13, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news