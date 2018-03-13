Here & Now
The health care company Cigna announced that it's acquiring St. Louis County-based Express Scripts last week, which means that the Express Scripts corporate headquarters may be the latest to leave St. Louis.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Julianne Niemann, executive vice president at Smith Moore, a financial firm in St. Louis, about what it means for the city.
This segment aired on March 13, 2018.
