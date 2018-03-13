Here & Now
Washington may soon become the first state to restrict a certain kind of chemicals found in products from food wrappers to fire-fighting foams. The chemicals are used because they're non-stick and flame-resistant — but they've also been associated with liver problems, weakened immune systems and certain kinds of cancer.
EarthFix's Eilís O’Neill (@eilis_oneill) reports.
This segment aired on March 13, 2018.
