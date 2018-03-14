Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Barcelona's Psychedelic Trance Scene Welcomes Everyone09:54Play
Psychedelic trance originated out of Goa, India, as a combination of electronic dance and 1960s and '70s rock music. Today, it's played all around the world, including in Spain, where Óscar Esteban (@ravingcaveman) is DJ for "The Raving Caveman Show" on Barcelona City FM.
In this Here & Now DJ Session, Esteban shares selections from the Spanish psytrance scene, and tells host Jeremy Hobson that part of what makes the genre special is its laid-back, welcoming vibe.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
Owntrip, "Re Create"
Lupin, "Boomshakalaka"
Frequency Less, "Round Two"
Green Beats, "Green Poison"
This segment aired on March 14, 2018.
