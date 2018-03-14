Support the news

March 14, 2018
A U.S. trooper stands in the turret of a vehicle with a machine gun, left, as a guard looks out from a tower, in this 2010 photo of Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba. (Brennan Linsley/AP)

New information has come to light in the case of a man detained at Guantanamo Bay in connection with the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole. The circumstances surrounding the abrupt resignation last year of lawyers representing Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri have remained murky, but last week Carol Rosenberg of The Miami Herald reported that they quit after finding a secret recording device in their attorney-client meeting room at Guantanamo.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rosenberg (@carolrosenberg) about the developments.

This segment aired on March 14, 2018.

