New information has come to light in the case of a man detained at Guantanamo Bay in connection with the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole. The circumstances surrounding the abrupt resignation last year of lawyers representing Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri have remained murky, but last week Carol Rosenberg of The Miami Herald reported that they quit after finding a secret recording device in their attorney-client meeting room at Guantanamo.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rosenberg (@carolrosenberg) about the developments.