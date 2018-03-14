Wednesday marks one month since 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Zach Hibshman, a junior at the school, survived the shooting and went on to create an organization with his friend Adam Buchwald called Parents Promise to Kids. It asks parents to sign a contract promising their kids they will only vote for candidates that put children's safety ahead of guns.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hibshman about the organization, and his activism since the shooting.

Interview Highlights

On memories of the shooting

"It never goes away from you. It's always that little chunk in your heart, but it does subside and it does fizzle out over time. And I never want it to ever happen to anyone again, because what I experienced that day was just on a whole other level of just being scared, and not knowing what to do, and just the fear of the unknown was overpowering. So we're fighting so that it will never happen again."

On the promise contract

"The promise is children under 18 obviously cannot vote and [children] obviously want to change laws, but since they can't vote on that yet, they have their parents promise that they'll vote for legislators and politicians who put the safety of children over guns."

On how people might interpret the promise and what increasing safety looks like

"We wanted the concept to be simple. I know you can interpret it in a lot of different ways, but our whole main objective is for people to put the safety of children over guns and over money. We don't want politicians taking money and supporting the NRA, who is not going to put child safety over guns."

On the contentious discourse surrounding gun control and safety

"I know that a lot of people are making this about red and blue. We're getting too into the political aspect, and I'm just — we're fighting here for our safety. I feel like we're getting too much into, 'Hey, let's start bashing politicians. Hey, let's start fighting with people on Twitter.' "