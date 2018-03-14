Renowned pediatrician and child-rearing expert T. Berry Brazelton died Tuesday at the age of 99.

Called the "baby whisperer," Brazelton changed the way we think of infants through his six decades of practice and his long-running cable program, "What Every Baby Knows."

Here & Now's Robin Young revisits a conversation with Brazelton.

Listen To Robin Young's Full Interviews With T. Berry Brazelton From 2005 And 2013

