Remembering The 'Baby Whisperer,' T. Berry Brazelton11:08Play
Renowned pediatrician and child-rearing expert T. Berry Brazelton died Tuesday at the age of 99.
Called the "baby whisperer," Brazelton changed the way we think of infants through his six decades of practice and his long-running cable program, "What Every Baby Knows."
Here & Now's Robin Young revisits a conversation with Brazelton.
Listen To Robin Young's Full Interviews With T. Berry Brazelton From 2005 And 2013
This segment aired on March 14, 2018.
