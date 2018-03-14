Support the news

Remembering The 'Baby Whisperer,' T. Berry Brazelton11:08
March 14, 2018
Renowned pediatrician Dr. T. Berry Brazelton smiles following an interview at the University Club in Chicago on Nov. 6, 2006. (M. Spencer Green/AP)

Renowned pediatrician and child-rearing expert T. Berry Brazelton died Tuesday at the age of 99.

Called the "baby whisperer," Brazelton changed the way we think of infants through his six decades of practice and his long-running cable program, "What Every Baby Knows."

Here & Now's Robin Young revisits a conversation with Brazelton.

Listen To Robin Young's Full Interviews With T. Berry Brazelton From 2005 And 2013

This segment aired on March 14, 2018.

