Pennsylvania Special Election Comes Down To Wire; Washington Reacts To Tillerson Firing10:42
March 14, 2018
Conor Lamb, Democratic congressional candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th district, greets supporters at an election night rally March 14, 2018 in Canonsburg, Pa. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Conor Lamb, Democratic congressional candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th district, greets supporters at an election night rally March 14, 2018 in Canonsburg, Pa. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Political strategists Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the special election race in Pennsylvania, President Trump's firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, other staff changes that might occur and the rest of the news in politics.

This segment aired on March 14, 2018.

