Here & Now
Support the news
Political Strategists
Pennsylvania Special Election Comes Down To Wire; Washington Reacts To Tillerson Firing10:42Play
Political strategists Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the special election race in Pennsylvania, President Trump's firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, other staff changes that might occur and the rest of the news in politics.
This segment aired on March 14, 2018.
Related:
- The Result In The Pa. Special Election Could Mean Trouble For Republicans
- Expected North Korea Meeting 'Has A Lot To Do With' Tillerson's Firing, Former Rep. Harman Says
- Tillerson Vs. Pompeo: What Trump's Cabinet Shakeup Might Mean For Policy
- Trump Replacing Secretary Of State Tillerson With CIA Director Mike Pompeo
+Join the discussion
Support the news