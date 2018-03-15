Support the news

'Our Pain Has Made Us Like Family': Chicago Student On Gun Violence After Parkland03:37
March 15, 2018Updated Mar 15, 2018 1:40 PM
Alex King (fourth from left) stands with North Lawndale College Prep High School classmates during a walkout protest against gun violence in Chicago. (Courtesy Alex King)MoreCloseclosemore
Students nationwide marked one month since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday by staging walkouts to protest gun violence. In Chicago, some students are calling attention to gun violence in their city.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Alex King, a senior at Chicago's North Lawndale College Prep High School.

This segment aired on March 15, 2018.

