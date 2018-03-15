This week saw the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the second top White House official to either resign or be fired this month. Many are wondering if there may soon be more.

But tension has long played a role in the relationship between a president and their secretary of state. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks back with Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at Virginia Humanities.