AMC's "The Walking Dead" continues to shamble on, even as its critical reception and audience have suffered. The same can be said for Showtime's "Homeland," which was once decorated with Golden Globe and Emmy awards, but has gone for years without any.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about when a show may have outlived its moment.
This segment aired on March 16, 2018.
