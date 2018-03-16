Here & Now
One School Looking For Calm Amid March Madness03:24Play
The brackets are set, the office pools are on and the NCAA's college basketball tournaments are underway. But there are clouds hanging over this year's March Madness: allegations that some colleges used improper payments to recruit athletes.
As Quinn Klinefelter (@QKlinefelter) reports for WDET in Detroit, fans of one university in particular are hoping the tournament brings a ray of sunshine.
This segment aired on March 16, 2018.
