One School Looking For Calm Amid March Madness03:24
March 16, 2018
  • Quinn Klinefelter, WDET
The brackets are set, the office pools are on and the NCAA's college basketball tournaments are underway. But there are clouds hanging over this year's March Madness: allegations that some colleges used improper payments to recruit athletes.

As Quinn Klinefelter (@QKlinefelter) reports for WDET in Detroit, fans of one university in particular are hoping the tournament brings a ray of sunshine.

This segment aired on March 16, 2018.

