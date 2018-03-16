Here & Now
U.S. officials on Thursday accused Russia of targeting critical infrastructure in the U.S. and Europe, including the energy, water, aviation and manufacturing sectors. The announcement coincided with new sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations related to meddling in the 2016 election.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Robert Lee (@RobertMLee), CEO of the cybersecurity company Dragos, Inc.
This segment aired on March 16, 2018.
