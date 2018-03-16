Support the news

U.S. Officials Accuse Russia Of Cyberattacks On American Infrastructure06:02
March 16, 2018
A Con Edison power plant stands in a Brooklyn neighborhood across from Manhattan on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

U.S. officials on Thursday accused Russia of targeting critical infrastructure in the U.S. and Europe, including the energy, water, aviation and manufacturing sectors. The announcement coincided with new sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations related to meddling in the 2016 election.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Robert Lee (@RobertMLee), CEO of the cybersecurity company Dragos, Inc.

This segment aired on March 16, 2018.

