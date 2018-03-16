It's reportedly only a matter of time before national security adviser H.R. McMaster will be asked to leave President Trump's inner circle. The news comes during a week that saw Trump fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a tweet, as stories circulated about other staff shake-ups.

Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) of The Los Angeles Times and Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) of Bloomberg News join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to discuss the week's news in politics.