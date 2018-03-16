Support the news

Week In Politics: McMaster Expected To Leave White House; Trump Sanctions Russia10:45
March 16, 2018Updated Mar 16, 2018 12:15 PM
National security adviser H.R. McMaster listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)MoreCloseclosemore
National security adviser H.R. McMaster listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It's reportedly only a matter of time before national security adviser H.R. McMaster will be asked to leave President Trump's inner circle. The news comes during a week that saw Trump fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a tweet, as stories circulated about other staff shake-ups.

Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) of The Los Angeles Times and Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) of Bloomberg News join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to discuss the week's news in politics.

This segment aired on March 16, 2018.

