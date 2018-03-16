Support the news

'Cultural Barrier' Keeps Chinese Women From Substantive Political Roles, Scholar Says11:03
March 16, 2018
Vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Jianguo (left) talks with Sun Chunlan, head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at the Third Plenary Session of the Fifth Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People on March 12, 2017 in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
While there are some women in China's National People's Congress, there is only one woman in the 25-member Communist Party Politburo.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses why there are so few women in political power in China and its effects with Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.

This segment aired on March 16, 2018.

