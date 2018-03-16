Here & Now
'Cultural Barrier' Keeps Chinese Women From Substantive Political Roles, Scholar Says11:03Play
While there are some women in China's National People's Congress, there is only one woman in the 25-member Communist Party Politburo.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses why there are so few women in political power in China and its effects with Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.
This segment aired on March 16, 2018.
