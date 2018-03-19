Austin is on edge after the fourth explosion in less than a month injured two young cyclists late Sunday. Police asked residents of the Travis Country neighborhood to stay home as they investigated the blast, which may have been triggered by a tripwire.

It is not yet known if Sunday night's explosion is related to the three package bombs that killed two people and injured two more in recent weeks.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Matt Largey (@mattlargey), managing editor at KUT.