Austin Blast Wounds 2, Marking 4th Explosion In Less Than A Month
Austin is on edge after the fourth explosion in less than a month injured two young cyclists late Sunday. Police asked residents of the Travis Country neighborhood to stay home as they investigated the blast, which may have been triggered by a tripwire.
It is not yet known if Sunday night's explosion is related to the three package bombs that killed two people and injured two more in recent weeks.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Matt Largey (@mattlargey), managing editor at KUT.
This segment aired on March 19, 2018.
