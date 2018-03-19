Shares of Facebook are down Monday as backlash against the company continues, after it was discovered that U.K.-based data company Cambridge Analytica used data from 50 million Facebook accounts to help influence the 2016 election.

Facebook has reportedly known about the data leak for two years, but the story grew in the last few days.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd goes back to the beginning of the story with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp).