Cambridge Analytica And Facebook: Explaining The User Data Controversy09:40
March 19, 2018Updated Mar 19, 2018 1:02 PM
The Facebook and WhatsApp app icons are displayed on an iPhone on February 19, 2014 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Shares of Facebook are down Monday as backlash against the company continues, after it was discovered that U.K.-based data company Cambridge Analytica used data from 50 million Facebook accounts to help influence the 2016 election.

Facebook has reportedly known about the data leak for two years, but the story grew in the last few days.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd goes back to the beginning of the story with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp).

This segment aired on March 19, 2018.

