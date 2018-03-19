Support the news

March 19, 2018
Republican and Democratic lawmakers defended special counsel Robert Mueller against President Trump, who had accused him of running a witch hunt. Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, called for an end to the Mueller investigation.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks to NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) on the White House's latest strategy regarding Russia investigations.

This segment aired on March 19, 2018.

