Trump Challenges Mueller Investigation
Republican and Democratic lawmakers defended special counsel Robert Mueller against President Trump, who had accused him of running a witch hunt. Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, called for an end to the Mueller investigation.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks to NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) on the White House's latest strategy regarding Russia investigations.
This segment aired on March 19, 2018.
