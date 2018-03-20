A construction crew from Detroit did something last week that might have been hard to imagine in a different era: board a plane to meet a team of Cuban architects and engineers outside Havana.

They gathered at a hillside home that overlooks the capital city, and worked together on a project to protect literary artifacts and the personal belongings of a famous American writer.

The estate that belonged to Ernest Hemingway is affectionately called Finca Vigía — the lookout farm. He lived there for two decades and penned some of his most famous works at the typewriter that still sits on a desk in his study.

"It's rustic," says Mary-Jo Adams, who leads the U.S.-based Finca Vigía Foundation, the group heading up the preservation project. "It's just a low, seven-room bungalow. Yet it's filled with everything the author collected."

Hemingway was a prolific collector. Trophies from hunting trips to Africa hang on the walls: an impala, a water buffalo, a kudu's twisted horns. Thousands of books are scattered about the house. The author's beloved 38-foot fishing boat, Pilar, is still resting on dry ground in the backyard.

Writer Ernest Hemingway's dining room on display at Finca Vigía, his home in Havana, Cuba. (Desmond Boylan/AP)

Ernest Hemingway's dressing room at Finca Vigía. (Desmond Boylan/AP)

Finca Vigía appears stuck in time, and that's part of its appeal.

"The house is as he left it," Adams says. "It's as though he's just gone for a swim in the pool and is ready to come back."

Hemingway left the country for the last time in 1960, soon after Fidel Castro's revolution upended political order in the Caribbean and around the world. About a year later, in the summer of 1961, the Nobel Prize-winning author killed himself in Ketchum, Idaho.

After his death, Hemingway's widow enlisted the help of Jacqueline Kennedy to bring some of his papers back to the United States. The first lady had "a great respect for the arts, culture and for Ernest Hemingway," Adams says.