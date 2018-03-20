Here & Now
Last week, the NRA made its clearest public statement to date on "red flag laws" — the laws that give courts the power to temporarily remove guns from dangerous people. Gun control groups believe such a law could have prevented the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida last month.
As NPR's Martin Kaste (@martinkaste) reports, the gun rights group now seems to be open to such laws — at least, on the surface.
This segment aired on March 20, 2018.
