Saudi Crown Prince Visits The White House05:58Play
President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet at the White House on Tuesday. Among the topics of discussion will be Saudi investment in the United States, U.S. investment in Saudi Arabia, the war in Yemen and the Saudi relationship with Russia.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ali Al-Ahmed (@AliAlAhmed_en) from the Institute for Gulf Affairs.
This segment aired on March 20, 2018.
