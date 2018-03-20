Support the news

Saudi Crown Prince Visits The White House05:58
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrives to attend the first meeting of the defense ministers and officials of the 41-member Saudi-led Muslim counterterrorism alliance in the capital Riyadh on Nov. 26, 2017. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrives to attend the first meeting of the defense ministers and officials of the 41-member Saudi-led Muslim counterterrorism alliance in the capital Riyadh on Nov. 26, 2017. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet at the White House on Tuesday. Among the topics of discussion will be Saudi investment in the United States, U.S. investment in Saudi Arabia, the war in Yemen and the Saudi relationship with Russia.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ali Al-Ahmed (@AliAlAhmed_en) from the Institute for Gulf Affairs.

This segment aired on March 20, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news