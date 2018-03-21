Support the news

As Trump Administration Outlines Trade Plans, China Gets Ready To Retaliate
March 21, 2018
The White House is set to release plans Wednesday for tariffs and other trade regulations against China. One of the main sticking points centers on intellectual property, as well as imports. U.S. industries will have a chance to weigh in on which products should be subject to tariffs, according to the administration.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts "Full Disclosure" on NPR One.

This segment aired on March 21, 2018.

