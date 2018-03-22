Support the news

Can Connecticut's Gun Laws Be A Model For Other States?
March 22, 2018
  • Anthony Brooks, WBUR
In the absence of federal action on guns after the Parkland shooting, people in favor of gun law changes are urging states to take up the fight — and pointing to Connecticut as a successful model. After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, the state passed some of the toughest gun laws in the country. Advocates say they're working.

Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks) from WBUR reports.

This segment aired on March 22, 2018.

