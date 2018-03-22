Here & Now
Support the news
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Music To Make You Dance09:53Play
In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Mario Cotto (@mariocotto) about some of his latest, danciest, favorites, including De Lux's "Cause for Concern" and "A Girl Like You" by ALASKALASKA.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
De Lux, "Cause for Concern"
Peggy Gou, "It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)"
E Ruscha V, "Carried Away"
MGMT, "When You Die"
ALASKALASKA, "A Girl Like You"
This segment aired on March 22, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news