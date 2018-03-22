In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Mario Cotto (@mariocotto) about some of his latest, danciest, favorites, including De Lux's "Cause for Concern" and "A Girl Like You" by ALASKALASKA.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

De Lux, "Cause for Concern"

Peggy Gou, "It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)"

E Ruscha V, "Carried Away"

MGMT, "When You Die"

ALASKALASKA, "A Girl Like You"