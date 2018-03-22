Support the news

DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Music To Make You Dance09:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 22, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Peggy Gou. (Courtesy Jungwook Mok)MoreCloseclosemore
Peggy Gou. (Courtesy Jungwook Mok)

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Mario Cotto (@mariocotto) about some of his latest, danciest, favorites, including De Lux's "Cause for Concern" and "A Girl Like You" by ALASKALASKA.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

De Lux, "Cause for Concern"

Peggy Gou, "It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)"

E Ruscha V, "Carried Away"

MGMT, "When You Die"

ALASKALASKA, "A Girl Like You"

This segment aired on March 22, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news