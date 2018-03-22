Here & Now
Support the news
Stormy Daniels' Brief Flirtation With Political Candidacy03:48Play
The adult film star Stormy Daniels became a household name this year because of her alleged affair with President Trump. But she first made political headlines nine years ago when she considered running for the senate in Louisiana, against incumbent Sen. David Vitter.
Here & Now's Robin Young looks back with Mitch Rabalais (@MitchRabalais), political reporter for Bayou Brief and LaPolitics Weekly.
This segment aired on March 22, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news