Here & Now
Support the news
On Bullying
Why One Trans Woman Bullied Her LGBT Peers — And Then Decided To Change05:16Play
LGBT youth are still more than twice as likely as non-LGBT youth to be physically attacked at school, twice as likely to be verbally harassed at school and twice as likely to be excluded by their peers.
So why would someone from that community turn into a bully?
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with transgender woman Meredith Talusan (@1demerith), executive editor of the magazine them, who's confronting her past as a bully.
This segment aired on March 22, 2018.
More From Our Series:
+Join the discussion
Support the news