Support the news

On Bullying

Why One Trans Woman Bullied Her LGBT Peers — And Then Decided To Change05:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 22, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
"One of the ways that I made myself feel better was to say disparaging things about other trans people," Meredith Talusan says of insecurity she felt while transitioning. (Courtesy)MoreCloseclosemore
"One of the ways that I made myself feel better was to say disparaging things about other trans people," Meredith Talusan says of insecurity she felt while transitioning. (Courtesy)

LGBT youth are still more than twice as likely as non-LGBT youth to be physically attacked at school, twice as likely to be verbally harassed at school and twice as likely to be excluded by their peers.

So why would someone from that community turn into a bully?

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with transgender woman Meredith Talusan (@1demerith), executive editor of the magazine them, who's confronting her past as a bully.

This segment aired on March 22, 2018.

More From Our Series:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news