LGBT youth are still more than twice as likely as non-LGBT youth to be physically attacked at school, twice as likely to be verbally harassed at school and twice as likely to be excluded by their peers.

So why would someone from that community turn into a bully?

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with transgender woman Meredith Talusan (@1demerith), executive editor of the magazine them, who's confronting her past as a bully.