On Bullying

To Fight Bullying, Take Away Its 'Social Power,' Author Says11:06
March 23, 2018
"The way that people defeat bullying is by banding together," says Emily Bazelon, who wrote a 2014 book on bullying titled "Sticks and Stones." (tlparadis/Pixabay)MoreCloseclosemore
We wrap up our weeklong series on bullying with a closer look at the advocacy of first lady Melania Trump, and why technology companies have been mostly reluctant to get involved.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer at The New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School. She wrote a 2014 book on bullying titled "Sticks and Stones."

This segment aired on March 23, 2018.

More From Our Series:

