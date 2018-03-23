We wrap up our weeklong series on bullying with a closer look at the advocacy of first lady Melania Trump, and why technology companies have been mostly reluctant to get involved.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer at The New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School. She wrote a 2014 book on bullying titled "Sticks and Stones."