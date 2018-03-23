Here & Now
Support the news
On Bullying
To Fight Bullying, Take Away Its 'Social Power,' Author Says11:06Play
We wrap up our weeklong series on bullying with a closer look at the advocacy of first lady Melania Trump, and why technology companies have been mostly reluctant to get involved.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer at The New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School. She wrote a 2014 book on bullying titled "Sticks and Stones."
This segment aired on March 23, 2018.
More From Our Series:
- How Is Bullying Linked To Violence In Society?
- Bullying, From Both Sides: Former Perpetrator And Former Victim Reflect On Past
- Amid Heightened Bullying For Religious Minorities, Sikh Coalition Stands Up For Victims
- Why One Trans Woman Bullied Her LGBT Peers — And Then Decided To Change
- Tech Companies Struggle To Curb Online Harassment
+Join the discussion
Support the news