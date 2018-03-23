Support the news

A Second Look At A Cleveland 'Riot' In 196803:55
March 23, 2018
  • David C. Barnett, WCPN ideastream
A documentary film crew is recording interviews with Clevelanders about a violent week in 1968 known as the Glenville shootout. There are different accounts as to what exactly happened, but the filmmakers say they want to make sure the whole story is told for the next generation.

David C. Barnett (@DCBstream) of WCPN ideastream reports.

This segment aired on March 23, 2018.

