New Gene Therapy For Blindness Comes With Hefty Price Tag05:45
March 23, 2018
Earlier this week doctors in some hospitals began using gene therapy to treat a rare vision disorder that can lead to blindness. The procedure comes with a record-setting price tag — more than $400,000 per eye.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti learns more about the first person to have the surgery, a 13-year-old from New Jersey, from Eric Boodman (@ericboodman), a reporter with our partners at the health and medicine publication STAT.

This segment aired on March 23, 2018.

