How McMaster's Departure Could Impact Diplomatic Efforts On North Korea And Iran05:32Play
Charging ahead with the dramatic remaking of his White House, President Trump said he would replace national security adviser H.R. McMaster with former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton. Bolton is a foreign policy hawk entering an administration facing key decisions on Iran and North Korea.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).
This segment aired on March 23, 2018.
