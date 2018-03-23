Support the news

How McMaster's Departure Could Impact Diplomatic Efforts On North Korea And Iran05:32
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this March 16, 2018, file photo, national security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that McMaster is being replaced by former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton. (Susan Walsh/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this March 16, 2018, file photo, national security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that McMaster is being replaced by former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Charging ahead with the dramatic remaking of his White House, President Trump said he would replace national security adviser H.R. McMaster with former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton. Bolton is a foreign policy hawk entering an administration facing key decisions on Iran and North Korea.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).

This segment aired on March 23, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news