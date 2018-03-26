Support the news

March 26, 2018
Voters casts ballots Monday in Egypt, the first of three days of voting that will decide if the incumbent president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will get a second term. It's all but assured he will because he has just one opponent: the little-known leader of the El-Ghad Party, Moussa Mostafa Moussa.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR's Jane Arraf (@janearraf) in Cairo.

This segment aired on March 26, 2018.

