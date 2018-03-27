Here & Now
The city of Atlanta is still reeling from a cyberattack that took out many online city services on Thursday. Atlantans can't pay their bills or parking tickets online, city employees are locked out of their computers and court dates are being postponed as hackers hold the city's data hostage.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Emily Cureton (@emilycureton), reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting.
This segment aired on March 27, 2018.
