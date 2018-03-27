Support the news

Atlanta Ransomware Attack Holds City Data Hostage, Cripples Online Services05:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 27, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a press conference in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (David Goldman/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a press conference in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (David Goldman/AP)

The city of Atlanta is still reeling from a cyberattack that took out many online city services on Thursday. Atlantans can't pay their bills or parking tickets online, city employees are locked out of their computers and court dates are being postponed as hackers hold the city's data hostage.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Emily Cureton (@emilycureton), reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting.

This segment aired on March 27, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news