Citizenship Question Becomes Flashpoint In 2020 Census
March 27, 2018
Monday night the Commerce Department announced it would reinstate a citizenship question in the federal census, which will next be taken in 2020. Democratic lawmakers say it will depress the count of people living in the U.S. because immigrants will be afraid to fill out the form. Republican say it will bolster citizen rights.

USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez (@alangomez) joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the implications.

This segment aired on March 27, 2018.

