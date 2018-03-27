Support the news

The EU's Online Privacy Rules, Explained
March 27, 2018
This photograph taken on Sept. 28, 2017, shows a smartphone being operated in front of logos for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, in Hédé-Bazouges, western France. (Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
This photograph taken on Sept. 28, 2017, shows a smartphone being operated in front of logos for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, in Hédé-Bazouges, western France. (Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images)

Starting May 25, the European Union will implement a new rule called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will drastically tighten online privacy laws across the Atlantic for companies like Facebook and Google.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Recode's Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) about the laws, as well as the latest in the uproar after revelations that Cambridge Analytica improperly harvested data from 50 million Facebook users.

This segment aired on March 27, 2018.

