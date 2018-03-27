Starting May 25, the European Union will implement a new rule called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will drastically tighten online privacy laws across the Atlantic for companies like Facebook and Google.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Recode's Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8) about the laws, as well as the latest in the uproar after revelations that Cambridge Analytica improperly harvested data from 50 million Facebook users.