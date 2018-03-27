Kosovo, Europe's newest nation, is celebrating 10 years of independence this year. It remains one of Europe's poorest places — its most visible export is the thousands of Kosovars it sends abroad in search of work. But by one marker it has made progress: Women are playing a bigger role in public life in what has traditionally been a very macho society.

NPR's Joanna Kakissis (@joannakakissis) reports from Kosovo.