Support the news

10 Years Since Kosovo's Independence Declaration, Women Gain Ground04:21
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 27, 2018
  • Joanna Kakissis, NPR
TwitterfacebookEmail
Demonstrators attend a march to commemorate International Women's Day, in the Kosovo capital Pristina, Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)MoreCloseclosemore
Demonstrators attend a march to commemorate International Women's Day, in the Kosovo capital Pristina, Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Kosovo, Europe's newest nation, is celebrating 10 years of independence this year. It remains one of Europe's poorest places — its most visible export is the thousands of Kosovars it sends abroad in search of work. But by one marker it has made progress: Women are playing a bigger role in public life in what has traditionally been a very macho society.

NPR's Joanna Kakissis (@joannakakissis) reports from Kosovo.

This segment aired on March 27, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news