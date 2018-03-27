A new, 10-year-long National Institutes of Health study aiming to determine whether there are benefits to moderate alcohol consumption is being funded by the alcohol industry, according to a New York Times investigation.

The Times report includes records of pitches to the industry, emails from the NIH to researchers and extensive interviews with involved parties. The study is being undertaken by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, part of the NIH.

The institute's director responded by saying the goals of the research are worthy, but that the NIH will examine "whether health officials violated federal policy against soliciting donations when they met with alcohol companies to discuss funding a study of the benefits of moderate drinking."

