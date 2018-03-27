Here & Now
Support the news
Russia Accuses U.S. Of Pressuring Other Countries To Expel Diplomats04:44Play
Australia has joined the growing list of countries expelling Russia diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in Britain. The U.K. says it believes Moscow is responsible for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter earlier this month, a charge Russia denies.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).
This segment aired on March 27, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news