Support the news

Sacramento Protests Call For Charges Following Police Shooting Of Stephon Clark03:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 27, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Protests are scheduled Tuesday through Thursday in Sacramento, California, following the police shooting of Stephon Clark, who was unarmed when he was killed in his grandparents' backyard on March 18.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets an update from Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) of Capital Public Radio, amid demands from Clark's family and black leaders that the officers be charged.

This segment aired on March 27, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news