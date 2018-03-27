Here & Now
Sacramento Protests Call For Charges Following Police Shooting Of Stephon Clark03:41Play
Protests are scheduled Tuesday through Thursday in Sacramento, California, following the police shooting of Stephon Clark, who was unarmed when he was killed in his grandparents' backyard on March 18.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets an update from Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) of Capital Public Radio, amid demands from Clark's family and black leaders that the officers be charged.
This segment aired on March 27, 2018.
