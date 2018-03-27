Uber is selling off its operations in Southeast Asia to a local rival named Grab.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts "Full Disclosure" on NPR One, about how Uber is doing outside of the U.S., as the ride-hailing company also faces setbacks over its self-driving car testing. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey this week suspended Uber's self-driving car tests, after a self-driving car operated by Uber killed a pedestrian in Tempe earlier this month.