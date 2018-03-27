Here & Now
Support the news
Uber Pulls Out Of Southeast Asia03:46Play
Uber is selling off its operations in Southeast Asia to a local rival named Grab.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts "Full Disclosure" on NPR One, about how Uber is doing outside of the U.S., as the ride-hailing company also faces setbacks over its self-driving car testing. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey this week suspended Uber's self-driving car tests, after a self-driving car operated by Uber killed a pedestrian in Tempe earlier this month.
This segment aired on March 27, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news