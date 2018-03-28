Here & Now
Support the news
Murder Trial Opens For Border Patrol Agent Who Shot Mexican Teenager05:26Play
A Border Patrol agent is on trial for murder more than five years after he shot through a fence on the U.S.-Mexico border, killing a teenager on the other side.
Lonnie Swartz faces second-degree murder charges for the death of 16-year-old Mexican citizen Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in 2012. Swartz shot Rodriguez 10 times across the border in Nogales.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Michel Marizco (@BorderReporter), senior editor of KJZZ's Fronteras Desk.
This segment aired on March 28, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news