Recent news that Russian hackers had penetrated some of the United States' most sensitive infrastructure, including power, water and aviation networks, has many concerned about the possible rise of a Cold War situation.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti revisits her talk with national security specialist Joel Brenner about the breach. Brenner is a former inspector general of the National Security Agency and head of U.S. Counterintelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and currently a senior research fellow at the MIT Center for International Studies (@mit_cis).