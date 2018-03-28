Here & Now
Support the news
In Light Of Russian Hacking News, What's Next For Relations With U.S.?09:43Play
Recent news that Russian hackers had penetrated some of the United States' most sensitive infrastructure, including power, water and aviation networks, has many concerned about the possible rise of a Cold War situation.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti revisits her talk with national security specialist Joel Brenner about the breach. Brenner is a former inspector general of the National Security Agency and head of U.S. Counterintelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and currently a senior research fellow at the MIT Center for International Studies (@mit_cis).
This segment aired on March 28, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news