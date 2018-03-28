Support the news

In Light Of Russian Hacking News, What's Next For Relations With U.S.?09:43
March 28, 2018
Recent news that Russian hackers had penetrated some of the United States' most sensitive infrastructure, including power, water and aviation networks, has many concerned about the possible rise of a Cold War situation.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti revisits her talk with national security specialist Joel Brenner about the breach. Brenner is a former inspector general of the National Security Agency and head of U.S. Counterintelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and currently a senior research fellow at the MIT Center for International Studies (@mit_cis).

This segment aired on March 28, 2018.

