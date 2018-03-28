Here & Now
Political Strategists
How Has Stormy Daniels News Affected Trump's Approval Rating?10:49Play
Political strategists Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss polls that show President Trump's approval rating largely unaffected by the allegations from adult film actress Stormy Daniels that she had an affair with Trump and was threatened into keeping quiet about it.
This segment aired on March 28, 2018.
