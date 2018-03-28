Support the news

How Has Stormy Daniels News Affected Trump's Approval Rating?10:49
March 28, 2018
In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/AP)

Political strategists Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss polls that show President Trump's approval rating largely unaffected by the allegations from adult film actress Stormy Daniels that she had an affair with Trump and was threatened into keeping quiet about it.

This segment aired on March 28, 2018.

