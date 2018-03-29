Support the news

How Big Pharma Executives Have Largely Avoided Congressional Testimony05:50
March 29, 2018
The House Financial Services Committee room is ready for the testimony of Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is likely to appear before Congress to talk about user data and privacy, and the CEOs of other tech companies like Twitter and Google may also be asked to testify. But another major industry has largely avoided these kinds of hearings: Big Pharma.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins takes a closer look at how with Erin Mershon (@eemershon), a reporter with our partners at the health and medicine publication STAT.

This segment aired on March 29, 2018.

