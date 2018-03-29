Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is likely to appear before Congress to talk about user data and privacy, and the CEOs of other tech companies like Twitter and Google may also be asked to testify. But another major industry has largely avoided these kinds of hearings: Big Pharma.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins takes a closer look at how with Erin Mershon (@eemershon), a reporter with our partners at the health and medicine publication STAT.