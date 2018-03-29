Here & Now
IRS Audits Drop To Lowest Level Since 200203:17Play
If you're worried about being audited by the IRS, the chances of that happening are increasingly slim. In 2017, the percentage of individual tax audits dropped to its lowest level since 2002, according to data being released Thursday. The decline comes as the IRS has faced budget cuts.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with USA Today's Charisse Jones(@charissejones).
This segment aired on March 29, 2018.
