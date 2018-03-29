Here & Now
Opening Day, Final Fours And NFL Rules Changes Highlight Busy Week In Sports
It's a very busy time for sports: It's opening day Thursday for Major League Baseball, the men's and women's Final Fours are coming up in the next few days and the NFL is making some rules changes.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins rounds up the top stories with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment aired on March 29, 2018.
